Tennessee reports 2,446 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths on Oct. 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, October 28, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,446 new cases. The new cases bring the state to 254,220 total cases, a 1.0% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 240,198 are confirmed and 14,022 are probable. The state currently has 26,157 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 2,623 additional cases per day.

Of the 254,220 cases, 131,548 are female (52%), 120,694 are male (48%), and 1,978 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 34 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,241 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 224,822 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,474 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,140. There are 1,254 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,594,591 tests with 3,340,371 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 7.1%. Wednesday’s update added 22,000 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier this week, October officially became the deadliest month during the pandemic for Tennessee.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

A Vanderbilt University report, released Tuesday, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August.

The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

News 2’s Stassy Olmos checked in with several hospitals in Middle Tennessee and, as of Tuesday, Maury Regional Medical Center has the area’s first admitted patient battling COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

Mask Mandates Reinstated

Montgomery County has joined the growing list of counties to reinstate mask mandates. The county’s mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. It is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, when Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #63 ends; however, once the governor extends that order, Mayor Jim Durrett said he intends to extend his county’s mandate through at least Nov. 19.

Since last week, five counties have announced new face-covering requirements. Williamson, Wilson, and Sumner counties’ mandates are currently in effect. Rutherford County‘s Face Covering Order will be reinstated Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 199 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 34,156.

