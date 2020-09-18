Tennessee reports 2,357 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Sept. 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, September 18.

The health department reported 2,357 new cases, bringing the state to 180,497 total cases, a 1.3% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 174,637 are confirmed and 5,860 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,520 additional cases per day.

Of the 180,497 cases, 91,863 are female (51%), 86,915 are male (48%), and 1,719 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 32 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,196 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 163,181 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,474 since Thursday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 8,063. There are 735 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 2,597,482 tests with 2,416,985 negative results. The percentage for positive cases dropped slightly to 6.9%. Friday’s update added 38,290 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 68 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 27,761.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Tennessee Department of Health and Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced new initiatives to ease COVID-19 restrictions on long-term care facilities on Thursday.

According to TDH, the efforts include expanding options for visitation, relaxing restrictions for resident interactions, and the formation of a ‘Long-Term Care Task Force.’

TDH’s Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE