Tennessee reports 2,279 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Oct. 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, October 26.

The health department reported 2,279 new cases, bringing the state to 249,866 total cases, a .9% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 236,518 are confirmed and 13,348 are probable.

The state currently has 27,473 active cases. It’s the highest number of active cases Tennessee has seen since early September.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 2,544 additional cases per day.

Of the 249,866 cases, 129,127 are female (51%), 118,753 are male (48%), and 1,987 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 32 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,163 total deaths. October is now the state’s deadliest month during the pandemic. Tennessee has added 709 deaths this month, surpassing September’s record of 700 deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 219,230 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,163 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,941. There are 1,098 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,556,087 tests with 3,306,221 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 7%. Monday’s update added 22,618 tests to the state’s total.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

Last week, multiple counties announced they would reinstate mask mandates. Williamson, Sumner, and Wilson counties all released details on mandates that go into effect this week.

Monday afternoon, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced the county’s Face Covering Order would be reinstated starting Wednesday, October 28 11:59 p.m.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 440 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 33,699.

Last week, Nashville hospitals came together to release a statement to warn the public if the surge continues, our healthcare systems will struggle to provide care to all patients and potentially become overwhelmed.

The uptick in cases forced the Metro Nashville School Board to pause their phased-in reopening plan. Middle schoolers were set to return to the classroom this week but now must remain in the virtual program until the district further assesses the situation.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE