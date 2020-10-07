Tennessee reports 2,080 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths on Oct. 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, October 7.

The health department reported 2,080 new cases, bringing the state to 207,455 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 198,405 are confirmed and 9,050 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,617 additional cases per day.

Of the 207,455 cases, 106,246 are female (51%), 99,410 are male (48%), and 1,799 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 21 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,642 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 188,576 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,550 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,035. There are 971 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,053,493 tests with 2,846,038 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Wednesday’s update added 21,963 tests to the state’s total.

