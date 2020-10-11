Tennessee reports 2,068 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths on Oct. 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, October 11.

The health department reported 2,068 new cases, bringing the state to 214,717 total cases. Of those cases, 204,848 are confirmed and 9,869 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 9 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,767 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 193,849 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 891 in the last 24 hours.

There are 985 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,162,492 tests. The latest update added 30,953 tests to the state’s total.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

Governor Bill Lee announced on Sept. 29 the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

