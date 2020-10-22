Tennessee reports 2,046 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on Oct. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, October 22.

The health department reported 2,046 new cases, bringing the state to 237,907 total cases, a 0.9% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 225,658 are confirmed and 12,249 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 2,154 additional cases per day.

Of the 237,907 cases, 122,687 are female (51%), 113,299 are male (48%), and 1,912 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 41 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,011 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 212,555 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,312 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,802. There are 1,300 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,424,085 tests with 3,186,178 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 6.9%. Thursday’s update added 19,824 tests to the state’s total.

On Thursday, multiple counties announced they would reinstate mask mandates. Williamson, Sumner, and Wilson counties all released details on mandates that go into effect this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced the state’s infrastructure plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available on Wednesday.

TDH developed a preliminary structure for the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines:

Five percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties

Ten percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus

85 percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced plans to open drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in three counties Saturday, October 24 to address rising case rates in the state’s rural areas. All three are free to those who want to receive a test.

On Tuesday, TDH announced the launch of a new website for statewide COVID-19 data, additional health information, and more. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations, and tests conducted.

