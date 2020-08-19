Tennessee reports 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, August 19.

The health department reported 2,022 new cases, bringing the state to 137,800 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 135,203 are confirmed and 2,597 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average now sits at 1,630 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 26 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,452 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 99,085 have recovered, an increase of 2,084 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 88 to 6,069. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 137,800 cases, 66,816 are male (48%), 69,687 are female (51%), and 1,297 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,926,357 tests with 1,788,557 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 7.2%. Wednesday’s update added 34,482 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 24,696 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County are now able to reopen with a maximum of 25 customers.

Bar owners told News 2 that, while they’re happy to get the ball rolling to reopen, limiting capacity to only 25 people is not going to give them any profits. Some bars are choosing to stay closed because of capacity limitations.

A popular bar on Broadway will reopen Wednesday, according to several sources. Tootsies Orchid Lounge is reopening as a bar and grill.

Officials from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt announced Tuesday the 93rd Annual Nashville Christmas Parade will be in a virtual format in 2020.

Schools Moving Forward

Last week, the Department of Education released a new online dashboard to help track a school’s status on offering in-person learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid. Though one of the initiatives is already being removed. On August 14, TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a letter to lawmakers stating Gov. Bill Lee asked the department to remove the guidance on the plans for the child well-being checks.

Parents are questioning what they need to know to keep their kids safe during the pandemic and if the state is releasing enough information. Student privacy is becoming a national conversation in the wake of coronavirus with many questioning what information may be released and what should be kept private.

On Tuesday, Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn pointed to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as a top reason why the state won’t release specific COVID-19 data on students. Dr. Schwinn said local districts must make their own decisions on what to report.

Another issue schools are facing is vacancies. Districts all across Tennessee are in need of teachers and support staff. The state blames the pandemic for limiting traditional recruiting methods. Regardless, as classes begin, pages and pages of job postings fill websites for local school districts.

COVID-19 & Sports

High School Sports

Gov. Lee announced Executive Order No. 55 would include Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions. He officially signed the order on July 31.

A day after Lee’s announcement, school leaders in Davidson sent out a letter to all schools in the county asking to cancel all sports and extracurricular activities until after Labor Day.

College Sports

Last week, the Big 10 and Pac-12 became the first two Power Five conferences to postpone fall sports. Later that day, both the SEC and ACC released statements announcing, as of now, their plans to stay on course with their current plans for the season.

On August 14, the Ohio Valley Conference became the final FCS conference to pull the plug on the fall season when it announced it would postpone fall sports action and championships.

During Governor Lee’s news briefing on Tuesday, University of Tennessee-Knoxville’s Athletic Director, Phillip Fulmer, spoke about how they will approach football season this fall amid the ongoing pandemic. “We are anticipating somewhere around the 25 percent mark and we hope to be able to achieve that.”

Fulmer also addressed other safety protocols they are taking this season in Knoxville.

Pro Sports

Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that no spectators will be allowed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville though at least September, including during Nashville SC and Tennessee Titans games.

It’s a season of change for football. From the NFL to high school, News 2 digs deeper into the impact COVID-19 is having on the game.

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Response

Last week, Vanderbilt released a new modeling report which shows the relationship between face mask mandates and hospitalization rates in Tennessee.

On August 14, Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced new and expanded financial relief programs for small businesses, agribusinesses, displaced workers, and the tourism industry through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

On Monday, Lee signed into law sweeping protections for businesses, schools and nursing homes against coronavirus lawsuits. He touted the legislation as “historic” and argued the law would protect businesses from “frivolous lawsuits.”

In June, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

