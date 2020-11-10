Tennessee reports 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths on Nov. 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, November 10.

The department reported 1,979 new cases, bringing the state to 289,749 total cases, a .7% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 271,405 are confirmed and 18,344 are probable. The state currently has 29,934 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 3,342 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 2,713.

Of the 289,749 cases, 150,900 are female (52%), 136,610 are male (47%), and 2,239 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 62 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,672 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 256,143 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,628 in the last 24 hours.

For the second day in a row, the state reports a record-high for COVID hospitalizations. There are 1,634 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,813.

Tennessee has processed 3,925,460 tests with 3,635,711 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 7.4%. Tuesday’s update added 15,252 tests to the state’s total with 12.4% percent positive cases.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

After Sunday’s round of testing in the SEC, at least four teams are currently dealing with an increase in positive cases leading to disruptions.

One game has already been moved. Mississippi State is currently battling a COVID-19 outbreak and their upcoming game against Auburn is now postponed. The Bulldogs program has also shut down football activities for the day. Texas A&M and LSU have reported an increase in positives with their respective programs and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 635 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 38,010.

Department officials also released the most recent versions of Davidson County’s heat maps on Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Kentucky

Kentucky’s governor says President-elect Joe Biden’s emphasis on wearing masks to slow the coronavirus will bolster compliance with a mask requirement in Kentucky.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that “leading by example is critical” in the fight to curb the virus’s spread. He notes that Biden wears a mask on a regular basis.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE