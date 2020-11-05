Tennessee reports 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths on Nov. 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, November 5.

The department reported 1,969 new cases, bringing the state to 271,771 total cases, a .7% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 255,720 are confirmed and 16,051 are probable. The state currently has 24,770 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased to 2,127 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average decreased to 2,419.

Of the 271,771 cases, 141,051 are female (52%), 128,621 are male (47%), and 2,099 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 31 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,509 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 243,492 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,905 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,564. There are 1,502 people currently hospitalized. The latest total ends the state’s three-day trend of record hospitalizations, though Thursday’s 1,502 is Tennessee’s second-highest current COVID patients.

Tennessee has processed 3,764,081 tests with 3,492,310 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 7.2%. Thursday’s update added 19,441 tests to the state’s total.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 390 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 36,089.

The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.

The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.

