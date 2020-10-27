Tennessee reports 1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths on Oct. 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, October 27, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,908 new cases. The new cases bring the state to 251,774 total cases, a .8% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 238,124 are confirmed and 13,650 are probable.

The state currently has 26,219 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 2,601 additional cases per day.

Of the 251,774 cases, 130,218 are female (52%), 119,560 are male (48%), and 1,996 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 44 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,207 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 222,348 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,118 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,062. There are 1,223 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,572,591 tests with 3,320,817 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 7%. Tuesday’s update added 16,504 tests to the state’s total.

October is the deadliest month during the pandemic for Tennessee. On Monday, the state surpassed September’s record of 700.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

Mask Mandates Reinstated

Montgomery County has joined the growing list of counties to reinstate mask mandates. The county’s mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. It is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, when Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #63 ends; however, once the governor extends that order, Mayor Jim Durrett said he intends to extend his county’s mandate through at least Nov. 19.

Since last week, five counties have announced new face-covering requirements. Williamson, Wilson, and Sumner counties’ mandates are currently in effect. Rutherford County‘s Face Covering Order will be reinstated Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 258 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 33,957.

Last week, Nashville hospitals came together to release a statement to warn the public if the surge continues, our healthcare systems will struggle to provide care to all patients and potentially become overwhelmed.

The uptick in cases forced the Metro Nashville School Board to pause their phased-in reopening plan. Middle schoolers were set to return to the classroom this week but now must remain in the virtual program until the district further assesses the situation.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

