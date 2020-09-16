Tennessee reports 1,856 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Sept. 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, September 16.

The health department reported 1,856 new cases, bringing the state to 177,087 total cases, a 1.1% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 171,574 are confirmed and 5,513 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,500 additional cases per day.

Of the 177,087 cases, 90,003 are female (51%), 85,312 are male (48%), and 1,772 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 24 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,151 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 160,202 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,542 since Tuesday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,922. There are 791 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 2,537,723 tests with 2,360,636 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Wednesday’s update added 27,632 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 71 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 27,563.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

