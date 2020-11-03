Tennessee reports 1,770 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths on Election Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, November 3.

There are 1,461 people currently hospitalized, the highest current hospitalizations the state has reported.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 266,357 as of November 3, 2020 including 3,454 deaths, 1,461 current hospitalizations and 237,736 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 13.52%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/jnJ2YUiiOh — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 3, 2020

Tuesday’s update was delayed from the department’s usual 2 pm release window.

A Vanderbilt University report released last week, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August. The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

With COVID-19 case counts increasing across the United States, there are concerns about the supply chain’s ability to keep up again with cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, and more.

Governor Bill Lee announced on October 30 the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through December 29. Lee signed Executive Order No. 67 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders. That includes the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements.

On the same day, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced they were extending their county’s mask mandates.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 342 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 35,444.

The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.

The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.

The Metro Public Health Department is investigating after police shut down a large house party on Halloween night in East Nashville. The health department said Metro police alerted them to the party on Boscobel Street Saturday night. Officers arrived on scene and the crowd of an estimated 175 people dispersed.

