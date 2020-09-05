Tennessee reports 1,765 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths on Sept. 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, September 5.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 162,362 as of September 5, 2020 including 1,862 deaths, 846 current hospitalizations and 144,383 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.27%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/YdzaAvae5T — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 5, 2020

The health department reported 1,765 new cases, bringing the state to 162,362 total cases. Of those cases, 158,070 are confirmed and 4,292 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 25 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,862 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 144,383 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,227 since Friday.

There are 846 people currently hospitalized, a decrease of 19 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 2,306,032 tests. Saturday’s update added 26,997 tests to the state’s total.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Thursday changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19 to update how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated and a correction in county of residence for some cases.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Schools Data

Tennessee Department of Education released plans Thursday to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

A new dashboard will launch next week on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website that “will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 in their communities, and whether or how positive cases within a school may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students.”

