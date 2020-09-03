Tennessee reports 1,715 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths on Sept. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, September 3.

The health department reported 1,715 new cases, bringing the state to 159,546 total cases, a 1.1% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 155,474 are confirmed and 4,072 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 1,481 additional cases per day.

Of the 159,546 cases, 80,602 are female (51%), 76,803 are male (48%), and 2,141 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 18 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,815 total deaths.

The department announced changes to the data it reports on each day. It will no longer report “recovered” cases. Instead the department will release “Inactive/Recovered” cases.

“Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

The state reports 141,568 inactive/recovered cases on September 3.

Tennessee has processed 2,260,931 tests with 2,101,385 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains 7.1%. Thursday’s update added 26,633 tests to the state’s total.

The state’s update was delayed from its usual 2 pm time. The department announced early Thursday morning the numbers would be released at 3 pm.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 26,235 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants, and other venues, beginning Tuesday.

Bars can now operate at half-capacity and reopen seated-only service at bar counters. Weddings, funerals and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn.

Mayor John Cooper said transpotainment will also be able to resume at half capacity, with a maximum of ten people, who must all belong to the same party.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

A hearing in the case against the parents of Joe Clyde Daniels has been delayed after several witnesses were exposed to COVID-19.

The Dickson County Circuit Court Clerk said four witnesses were exposed to the virus, causing a three-day hearing for Joseph and Krystal Daniels to be postponed.

This week, Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) officials reported 1,144 positive cases at the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County.

Governor Lee has left mask mandates up to individual Tennessee counties and two just outside Nashville have different views on whether mandates are still necessary.

The face mask requirement in Williamson County expired on over the weekend. Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron extended his order until Sept. 30.

Last week, a Tennessee state lawmaker testing positive for COVID is getting a lot of attention because of how he might have contracted the virus. Nashville Democrat Bill Beck released a statement Thursday saying in part, “I will be shocked if I am the only member who caught COVID-19 while attending a special session.”

