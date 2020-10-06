Tennessee reports 1,676 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Oct. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, October 6.

The health department reported 1,676 new cases, bringing the state to 205,375 total cases, a .8% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 196,623 are confirmed and 8,752 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,538 additional cases per day.

Of the 205,375 cases, 105,239 are female (51%), 98,319 are male (48%), and 1,817 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 24 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,621 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 187,026 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,805 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 8,976. There are 958 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,031,530 tests with 2,826,155 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Tuesday’s update added 25,345 tests to the state’s total.

Governor Bill Lee announced last week the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 235 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 29,630.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

For the second consecutive day, no additional Tennessee Titans players or staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL revealed Tuesday morning.

The league said two consecutive days with no new cases would allow the Titans to return to practice at their facility as early as Wednesday.

A total of 18 people within the Titans organization had received positive results since last week, including nine players and nine staffers.

The Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers originally scheduled for October 4 has now been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at noon.

TDH’s Reporting Format

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic. The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

