Tennessee reports 57 COVID-19 deaths, second-highest single-day increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, September 10.

The health department reported 1,650 new cases, bringing the state to 168,237 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 163,515 are confirmed and 4,722 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 1,242 additional cases per day.

Of the 168,237 cases, 85,322 are female (51%), 81,013 are male (48%), and 1,902 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 57 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,988 total deaths. It’s the state’s second-highest single-day increase in deaths. The highest single-day increase remains 61 deaths on August 21.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 151,202 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,504 since Wednesday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,549. There are 848 people currently hospitalized, a decrease of 18 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 2,388,318 tests with 2,220,081 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Thursday’s update added 25,375 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 26,988 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Also, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced during his weekly coronavirus task force press conference Thursday that Broadway will remain closed to traffic on weekends throughout the end of September. The city will close Lower Broad between Fourth and Fifth avenues from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights so pedestrians could spread out while waiting in line to enter reduced capacity restaurants and bars. Cross streets will remain open to vehicles.

Cooper had closed a portion of Broadway to traffic to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to Lower Broad in downtown Nashville over Labor Day weekend.

Some Metro Council members said they would like to see Lower Broad closed to traffic every weekend and the idea is starting to gain momentum.

Last week, city leaders eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants, and other venues.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Schools Data

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Education released plans to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

The new COVID-19 case tracking dashboard was originally going to launch earlier this week, but the department announced on Tuesday it would be delayed due to technical difficulties.

TDOE officials said the department was experiencing problems with processing data from a number of school districts.

The department released the new dashboard on Wednesday with full reporting expected from all districts by September 22.

