Tennessee reports 1,646 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths on Oct. 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, October 10.

The health department reported 1,646 new cases, bringing the state to 212,649 total cases. Of those cases, 202,956 are confirmed and 9,693 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 26 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,758 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 192,958 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,307 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,022 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,131,539 tests. The latest update added 24,240 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

Governor Bill Lee announced on Sept. 29 the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE