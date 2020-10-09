Tennessee reports 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths on Oct. 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, October 9.

The health department reported 1,556 new cases, bringing the state to 211,003 total cases, a .7% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 201,530 are confirmed and 9,473 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,800 additional cases per day.

Of the 211,003 cases, 108,152 are female (51%), 101,043 are male (48%), and 1,808 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 27 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,732 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 191,651 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,661 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,133. There are 1,023 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,107,299 tests with 2,896,296 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Friday’s update added 26,790 tests to the state’s total.

On Thursday, TDH confirmed 63 additional deaths in the state, making it the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

Governor Bill Lee announced last week the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

No additional players or staffers within the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the NFL confirmed Friday morning.

The league announced Thursday night the game against the Buffalo Bills would be moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 6 p.m., as long as no additional positive cases were reported prior to the game.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )