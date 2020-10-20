Tennessee reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths on Oct. 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, October 20.

The health department reported 1,508 new cases, bringing the state to 233,569 total cases, a .6% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 221,884 are confirmed and 11,685 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 2,106 additional cases per day.

Of the 233,569 cases, 120,287 are female (51%), 111,361 are male (48%), and 1,921 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 30 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,952 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 208,182 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,350 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,681. There are 1,259 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,385,051 tests with 3,151,482 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 6.9%. Tuesday’s update added 13,154 tests to the state’s total.

Monday the state reported 3,317 new cases, Tennessee’s highest single-day increase, surpassing the previous record set back on July 13 with 3,314 cases.

TDH announced the launch of a new website for statewide COVID-19 data, additional health information, and more. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations, and tests conducted.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Governor’s Office confirmed Monday in an email that Governor Bill Lee plans to allow localities to keep mask mandates through the end of the year.

That email Monday read in part, “Yes, he intends to extend the local authority for mask mandates before it expires at the end of this month…”

On September 29, Lee extended provisions that allow local governments to institute mask requirements through October 30.

The governor is expected to share details on the extension during his weekly news briefing at 3 pm CST.

The White House quietly told Tennessee last week that “a statewide mask mandate must be implemented” to curb its growing spread of COVID-19, strong instructions that the White House and governor did not discuss publicly before the report emerged in a records request.

Earlier this month, an unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 14 on the list, which is topped by states including North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 441 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 32,200. The increase is Metro’s highest since July.

MPHD also released the latest heat maps on Tuesday, showing a large concentration of cases in downtown Nashville and cases in Southeast Nashville.

Also on Tuesday, Metro Nashville Public Schools released the latest COVID-19 reports from October 11 to October 18.

Last week, Metro health officials released a list detailing many of the 150 coronavirus case clusters identified since the pandemic began in March.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

