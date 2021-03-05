Tennessee reports 1,445 new COVID cases, 33 deaths on anniversary of state’s first confirmed case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, March 5.

Cases

The department reported 1,445 new cases, putting the state at 780,894 total cases, with 653,053 confirmed and 127,841 probable. There are currently 13,886 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,197 additional cases per day (-2% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,302 (0% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 33 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,534 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 755,474 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,009 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 821 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,875 (16%) available floor beds in the state, up 8% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 308 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, up 6% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,856,581 tests with 6,075,687 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Friday’s update added 21,699 tests to the state’s total with 5.21% percent-positive cases.

Friday marks one year since the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Tennessee. The first case in Tennessee was reported on March 5, 2020. The patient was a man from Williamson County who had traveled out of the state.

Vaccine Tracker

Nashville will move into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday, Mayor John Cooper said during his weekly news briefing.

Earlier in the week, the Tennessee Department of Health also announced the 89 counties under its jurisdiction would also move into Phase 1c on Monday. The department said the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped move the state along in its plan.

As Tennessee and Davidson County enter Phase 1C of its vaccination plan, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is presenting a special vaccine offer dedicated to pregnant women.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

One person in Tennessee has now tested positive for the South African COVID-19 variant, the state’s health department said Thursday night.

The Tennessee Department of Health also reported that 20 residents of the state have tested positive for the B117 variant strain, known as the U.K. variant, over the last few months.