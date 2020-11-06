Tennessee reports 1,373 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Nov. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, November 6.

The department reported 1,373 new cases, bringing the state to 273,144 total cases, a .5% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 256,845 are confirmed and 16,299 are probable. The state currently has 23,211 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased to 1,951 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average decreased to 2,259.

Of the 273,144 cases, 141,807 are female (52%), 129,216 are male (47%), and 2,121 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 32 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,541 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 246,392 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,900 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,618. There are 1,480 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,775,108 tests with 3,501,964 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 7.2%. Friday’s update added 11,027 tests to the state’s total.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference, Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir showed the daily new cases per hundred thousand people for Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. He said every county saw an improvement after reinstating its mask mandate, which had a positive impact on Davidson County as well.

He then showed the daily new cases in Maury County, which does not have a mask mandate. The mayor of Maury County said he stands by his decision not to enact a mask mandate.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 214 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 36,303.

A Tennessee man who helped host a large worship gathering in downtown Nashville that attracted thousands of people “was duped” by the main organizer and will not face charges, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said Friday.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE