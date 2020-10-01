Tennessee reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths on Oct. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, October 1.

The health department reported 1,293 new cases, bringing the state to 197,432 total cases, a .7% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 189,575 are confirmed and 7,857 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 1,413 additional cases per day.

Of the 197,432 cases, 100,967 are female (51%), 94,690 are male (48%), and 1,775 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 47 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,501 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 180,781 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,449 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 8,782. There are 846 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 2,894,875 tests with 2,697,443 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Thursday’s update added 18,153 tests to the state’s total.

Thursday’s additional death total is now the state’s third-highest single-day increase during the pandemic. This also comes after Tennessee recorded it’s deadliest month since the pandemic began. TDH reported 700 additional deaths during the month of September.

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 60 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 29,065.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be rescheduled for later in the season after another Titans player and another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

A total of five Titans players and six staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the week, according to the NFL.

TDH’s Reporting Format

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic. The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

