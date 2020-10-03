Tennessee reports 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths on Oct. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, October 3.

The health department reported 1,192 new cases, bringing the state to 199,595 total cases. Of those cases, 191,442 are confirmed and 8,153 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 45 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,560 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 183,533 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,367 in the last 24 hours.

There are 855 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 2,928,809 tests. The latest update added 17,810 tests to the state’s total.

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers originally scheduled for October 4 has now been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at noon.

TDH’s Reporting Format

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic. The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

