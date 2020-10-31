Tennessee reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on Oct. 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, October 31.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

A Vanderbilt University report, released Tuesday, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August.

The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

The health department reported 1,184 new cases, bringing the state to 260,672 total cases. Of those cases, 245,904 are confirmed and 14,768 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 12 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,353 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 231,887 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,218 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,399 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,657,005 tests. The latest update added 9,518 tests to the state’s total.

