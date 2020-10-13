Tennessee reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths on Oct. 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, October 13.

The health department reported 1,147 new cases, bringing the state to 218,829 total cases, a .5% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 208,606 are confirmed and 10,2233 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased to 1,922 additional cases per day.

Of the 218,829 cases, 112,336 are female (51%), 104,647 are male (48%), and 1,846 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 23 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,797 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 196,940 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,104 in the last 24 hours.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 9,309. There are 1,068 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 3,215,401 tests with 2,996,572 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Tuesday’s update added 13,694 tests to the state’s total.

Doctors say they’ve seen a trend of COVID-19 cases growing in rural Tennessee.

“In these small communities, with a lot of covid activity, we’re seeing disease activity in the 100 to 200 new cases per 100 thousand people per day,” said Dr. David Aronoff, direct of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt Medical University Center. “Even though those counties don’t have as many people, those people are very effectively spreading COVID-19 from one person to another.”

Dr. Aronoff believes the increase in cases comes from the loosening of protocols like mask mandates.

“This pandemic is still very active and it’s very active because of silent transmission events,” Dr. Aronoff explained. “It’s active because people without symptoms, who do not know they are infected, are in fact infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and are capable of transmitting to other people.”

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 14 on the list, which is topped by states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Governor Bill Lee announced late last month the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

The NFL has given the Tennessee Titans the green light to play their rescheduled home game against the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night after no new coronavirus cases were reported among the team’s players or staffers.

The league confirmed Tuesday morning there were no new positives within the Titans organization following Monday’s round of testing.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 254 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 30,829.

The Metro Public Health Department says it will “pursue appropriate penalties” against the organizer of a worship gathering attended by thousands of people over the weekend in downtown Nashville.

The “Let Us Worship” event was held at 5 p.m. Sunday outside of the Metro Courthouse. Videos circulating on social media showed thousands of people crammed together with no social distancing or masks in sight.

Metro Nashville’s youngest students return to in-person learning this week.

Executive Principal Myra Taylor at Jones Paideia Elementary said it’s been a stressful process of preparing but educators are ready.

“In a lot of ways excited about the children coming back but also understanding the huge responsibility of making sure that everyone is safe,” Taylor said. “We have a dual focus. We definitely want to be safe – that’s the first thing. But, we’re also educating kids. That’s what we’re called to do so it’s really incredible, a little bit stressful trying to make sure all of the details are managed.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )