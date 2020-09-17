Tennessee reports 1,053 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on Sept. 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, September 17.

The health department reported 1,053 new cases, bringing the state to 178,140 total cases, a 0.6% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 172,453 are confirmed and 5,687 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased to 1,415 additional cases per day.

Of the 178,140 cases, 90,573 are female (51%), 85,837 are male (48%), and 1,730 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 13 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,164 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 161,707 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,505 since Wednesday.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,979. There are 823 people currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 2,559,192 tests with 2,381,052 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Thursday’s update added 21,469 tests to the state’s total.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

