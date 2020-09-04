Tennessee reports 1,051 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on Sept. 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, September 4.

The health department reported 1,051 new cases, bringing the state to 160,597 total cases, a 0.7% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 156,398 are confirmed and 4,199 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 1,397 additional cases per day.

Of the 160,597 cases, 81,202 are female (51%), 77,310 are male (48%), and 2,085 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 22 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,837 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 143,156 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,588 since Thursday.

The latest number of total hospitalizations now sits at 7,206. There are 865 people currently hospitalized, a decrease of 32 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 2,279,035 tests with 2,118,438 negative results. The percentage for positive cases dropped by .1% to 7%. Friday’s update added 18,104 tests to the state’s total.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Thursday changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19 to update how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated and a correction in county of residence for some cases.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Schools Data

Tennessee Department of Education released plans Thursday to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

A new dashboard will launch next week on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website that “will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 in their communities, and whether or how positive cases within a school may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students.”

