Tennessee reports 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths on Sept. 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, September 12.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Saturday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 144 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 27,014.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday that Metro Public Health officials have approved an exception to extend bar and restaurant hours on Monday, September 14.

The move is to accommodate fans watching the Titans first game of the season on the road against Denver on Monday Night Football.

Broadway will be closed to traffic on weekend evenings throughout the month of September to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to downtown Nashville over Labor Day weekend.

Football coaches in the Metro Nashville Public School system have been given approval to start contact practice Friday. Previously, district leaders said contact practice was on hold until COVID-19 conditions improved for the city.

TDH’s COVID-19 Reporting Format

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic.

The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Schools Data

On September 3, the Tennessee Department of Education released plans to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

The new COVID-19 case tracking dashboard was originally going to launch earlier this week, but the department announced on Tuesday it would be delayed due to technical difficulties.

TDOE officials said the department was experiencing problems with processing data from a number of school districts.

The department released the new dashboard on Wednesday with full reporting expected from all districts by September 22.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )