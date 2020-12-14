Tennessee receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced the state received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the statewide shipment expected Thursday.

The state received an early shipment of 975 doses which it will hold as an emergency backup supply in case any receiving hospital’s vaccine supply is damaged.

The state expects to receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Vaccines should be shipped Wednesday to 28 different sites across the state. That will cover a total of 74 Tennessee hospitals. A second shipment of 56,500 vaccines is expected in about three weeks.

“We have been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it.”

The first two shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will be given to health care workers and first responders, as outlined in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.