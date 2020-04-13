1  of  14
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Tennessee prepares refrigerated trailers to hold COVID-19 bodies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State officials have set up three refrigerated trailers to hold COVID-19 bodies if needed. 

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinated these trailers, which were parked outside of the state medical examiner’s office Monday.  These trailers can be deployed across the state, wherever the need may arise, if hospitals run out of room for bodies. 

At this point, it’s unclear which parts of the state the trailers maybe deployed to. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories