Tennessee prepares refrigerated trailers to hold COVID-19 bodies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State officials have set up three refrigerated trailers to hold COVID-19 bodies if needed.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinated these trailers, which were parked outside of the state medical examiner’s office Monday. These trailers can be deployed across the state, wherever the need may arise, if hospitals run out of room for bodies.

At this point, it’s unclear which parts of the state the trailers maybe deployed to.