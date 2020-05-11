Tennessee National Guard plans statewide flyover Tuesday for health workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee National Guard will conduct a statewide flyover Tuesday to salute medical professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

C-17 and KC-135 aircraft from the Tennessee Air National Guard will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state. The flights will originate from Memphis and Knoxville.

The flyover is part of typical flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency. The event coincides with the end of National Nurses Week.

More than 960 airmen and soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard have volunteered in response to the pandemic.

