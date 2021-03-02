Tennessee moving to Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations next week

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday during a news conference that the state will be moving to Phase 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Under this phase, any person over the age of 16 with high-risk medical conditions will be allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will also be available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions. Women who are pregnant and people who are considered obese are also eligible to receive the vaccine in this phase.

This comes as the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon become available in Tennessee. The move to Phase 1C falls in line with TDH’s originally planned timeline of March or April of this year.

A reminder that this phase in the schedule does not apply to six Tennessee counties that have their own health departments including Davidson County (Nashville), Hamilton County (Chattanooga), Knox County (Knoxville), Madison County (Jackson), Shelby County (Memphis), and Sullivan County (Blountville).

