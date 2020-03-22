1  of  31
Closings
Tennessee medical professionals, mayors advocate for statewide ‘shelter-in-place’

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several mayors and county executives in Middle Tennessee are urging Governor Bill Lee to consider a recommendation by medical professionals for a statewide shelter-in-place.

A letter submitted to the governor Friday, signed by multiple medical professionals and 600 “concerned” physicians, requested the state declare a shelter-in-place for 14 days, effective midnight Sunday, March 22, “with only essential personnel being deployed during this emergency.”

The letter also asked for “a self‐quarantine of 14 days for all individuals returning from international and domestic travel.”

The following day, the Middle Tennessee Mayors Caucus, which is comprised of several mayors and county executives and led by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, wrote to Governor Lee, as well. In that letter, the caucus voiced support for “a statewide shelter-in-place or ‘stay at home’ directive to combat the growing number of cases of COVID-19.”

The caucus added a letter “signed by groups representing more than 6,000 physicians and public health professionals across the Tennessee medical community makes a strong case that such government action is critical to minimizing the public health consequences.”

“We feel strongly that the quickest path to recovery is a uniform response to this challenge,” the caucus wrote. “We urge you to consider the recommendation of the medical community to implement this directive and we are willing to weigh in on the specific details, if necessary.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state. One death was reported Friday and involved a 73-year-old Davidson County resident with underlying health conditions.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell2
Cheatham2
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson140*
Dickson3
Dyer2
Fayette1
Greene1
Hamblen2
Hamilton7
Jefferson1
Knox4
Maury1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Putnam5
Roane1
Robertson2
Rutherford5
Scott2
Sevier2
Shelby40
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton2
Washington2
Williamson47
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries59
Unknown10
Total Casesas of (3/21/20)371

