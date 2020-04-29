Tennessee legislative staffers to stop working from home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s legislative staffers are being called back to work in Nashville after spending nearly six weeks working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staffers are being asked to return to Cordell Hull, the state’s legislative office building, starting May 4.

“In preparation for our return to operations at the Cordell Hull Building, your health continues to be of primary concerns to us,” said Connie Ridley, legislative administration’s director, in a Tuesday email. “Our Speakers receive regular updates from top health officials concerning conditions and will continue to provide you with relevant information.”

The Republican-dominant Legislature is scheduled to return June 1 after abruptly recessing in March because of the coronavirus. Lawmakers passed a drastically reduced spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year in anticipation of potential shortfalls, but they may need to tweak it further.

The building will remain largely closed to visitors and lobbyists unless they have appointments. Legislative staffers are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and new cleaning procedures have been implemented.

Meanwhile, roughly 23,000 of the state’s employees have been instructed to remain working from home until May 26.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 167 Benton 6 Bledsoe 589 Blount 55 Bradley 46 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 33 Crockett 7 Cumberland 70 Davidson 2,383 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 71 Dyer 33 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 32 Gibson 41 Giles 5 Grainger 5 Greene 42 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 149 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 4 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 214 Lake 50 Lauderdale 17 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 28 Macon 39 Madison 128 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 40 McMinn 70 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 14 Montgomery 139 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 8 Putnam 115 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 434 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 46 Shelby 2,376 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 608 Tipton 96 Trousdale 50 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 18 White 5 Williamson 399 Wilson 249 Residents of other states/countries 251 Pending 35 Total Cases – as of (4/28/20) 10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 5 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 10 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 35 Trousdale 1 Williamson 8 Wilson 3 Out of state 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20) 188

