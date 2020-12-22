Tennessee leaders weigh in once again on statewide mask mandate debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Tennessee leaders were hoping that a Sunday night press conference from the governor would mean significant news of a statewide mask mandate.

Tennessee is now in the top three worst states for COVID-19 cases across the country.

With disappointment in Governor Bill Lee’s decisions on how to address the virus, Democratic officials opened up the conversation once again on Zoom Monday afternoon.

“We need much bolder action, much clearer communication,” Senator Jeff Yarbro said. “It’s incomprehensible right now that Governor Lee would stick to a course of action that’s irresponsible and failing to save lives in this moment.”

Some Democrats say it’s hard for working class people to follow certain guidelines set forth by state leadership, so they feel a mask mandate is a simple measure that would protect everyone during this surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Black people, poor people, working class people, Hispanics, don’t have that luxury to work from home,” Senator Brenda Gilmore said.

Other Republicans across the aisle back the governor’s decision to urge Tennesseans to wear a mask, instead of ordering it.

“I think he’s in a terribly difficult position,” Senator Ferrell Haile said. “I just don’t think that a mask mandate is going to get that many more folks wearing a mask.”

Haile said while he’s concerned about the approaching holiday season, he feels Lee is doing the best he can to address this pandemic.

“Let’s give some grace here, these are really difficult times, difficult decisions, let’s give some grace and let’s do what we can on our part,” Haile said.

Right now it is currently up to each county to issue their own mask mandates. The governor reiterated that the best way to protect our neighbors is by wearing a mask and limiting those you gather with.