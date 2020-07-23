Tennessee launches “Face It” campaign promoting masks to fight COVID-19 spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday the launch of a public service announcement campaign “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19,” that urges all Tennesseans to fight against the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask.

“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Lee said in a statement released by his office. “I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87-year-old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.”

The campaign officially launches Friday, July 24.

