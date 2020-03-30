Tennessee inmates make protective equipment for health care workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN/WKRN) — Tennessee inmates are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.
In a tweet, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said offenders working in the TRICOR textile plant at MCCX are making protective face masks for medical staff across the state.
Over 1,000 masks were shipped out to the Tennessee Department of Emergency Management on Friday, who will disseminate to areas with greatest need, the TDOC said.
“The way I see it, I’m saving lives and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this” one of the offenders working to make the masks said.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|6
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|9
|Bradley
|8
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|2
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|9
|Davidson
|260
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|3
|Dickson
|11
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|6
|Gibson
|3
|Greene
|9
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|35
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|2
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|38
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|3
|Marion
|5
|Maury
|8
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|17
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|25
|Rutherford
|48
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|6
|Shelby
|313
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|8
|Sumner
|93
|Tipton
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|101
|Wilson
|27
|Residents of other states/countries
|150
|Pending
|190
|Total Cases – as of (3/29/20)
|1,537
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|Name
|Age
|Residence
|1.
|Pete Meenen
|73
|Davidson/Grundy
|2.
|Ron Golden
|56
|Goodlettsville
|3.
|No ID
|65+
|Hamilton County
|4.
|No ID
|67
|Davidson County
|5.
|No ID
|Shelby County
|6.
|No ID
|N/A
|7.
|Homer Barr
|80
|Sumner County
|8.
|Joe Diffie
|61
|Davidson County
|9.
|No ID
|Sumner County