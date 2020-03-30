1  of  34
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Tennessee inmates make protective equipment for health care workers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN/WKRN) — Tennessee inmates are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said offenders working in the TRICOR textile plant at MCCX are making protective face masks for medical staff across the state.

Over 1,000 masks were shipped out to the Tennessee Department of Emergency Management on Friday, who will disseminate to areas with greatest need, the TDOC said.

“The way I see it, I’m saving lives and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this” one of the offenders working to make the masks said.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson6
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount9
Bradley8
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland9
Davidson 260
Decatur1
DeKalb3
Dickson11
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin6
Gibson3
Greene9
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton35
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins2
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston2
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox38
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison3
Marion5
Maury8
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam17
Roane2
Robertson25
Rutherford48
Scott2
Sevier6
Shelby313
Smith1
Sullivan 8
Sumner93
Tipton15
Trousdale1
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Weakley1
White1
Williamson101
Wilson 27
Residents of other states/countries150
Pending190
Total Casesas of (3/29/20)1,537

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

NameAgeResidence
1.Pete Meenen73Davidson/Grundy
2.Ron Golden56Goodlettsville
3.No ID65+Hamilton County
4.No ID67Davidson County
5.No IDShelby County
6.No IDN/A
7.Homer Barr80Sumner County
8.Joe Diffie61Davidson County
9.No IDSumner County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories