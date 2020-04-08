Tennessee House Democrat leader requests better ‘contact tracing’ for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A top Tennessee House member this week wants Governor Bill Lee to establish a state-wide contact tracing system immediately for COVID-19.

“I call on Governor Lee to use state resources to create a statewide contact tracing system including testing where necessary,” said House Democrat Caucus Chair.

This is not the first time Rep. Stewart has challenged the governor on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Along with a group of doctors and their almost daily webinars, the Nashville Democrat called early on for a “stay at home” mandate that the Republican governor eventually ordered.

Now, the Democrat wants the state to trace the steps of those testing positive for COVID-19.

He cites what the administration of Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker is doing.

“They are hiring hundreds of people to conduct this critical business about who has been exposed to COVID-19 and seeing whether testing is required,” added Rep. Stewart.

The state has indicated its doing some contract tracing–especially in the early stages of the pandemic, but with thousands of cases now in Tennessee, several private doctors say it “would take a small army” of epidemiologists to get beneficial results.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE