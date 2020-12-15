Tennessee hospitals anxious to get COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hope is on the horizon as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to Tennessee.

The first vaccination could be administered within the next 48 hours, as the state health department says Tennessee providers are on track to receive the first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

Large healthcare facilities like TriStar-HCA Healthcare are at the top of the list.

“If it arrives at midnight tonight, we are ready to go, we are ready,” Dr. Tama Van Decar, CMO of TriStar Health proclaimed to News 2.

Dr. Van Decar says preparations have been underway for weeks and ramped up the last few days.

“We have the right locks, we have the right temperature, we have the right screening information done,” she explained.

TriStar Health will be one of 28 sites that will receive a portion of the 56,500 doses of the vaccination shipped to Tennessee and then distributed to 74 hospitals.

While the vaccine is unprecedented, Dr. Van Decar says they feel confident with HCA’s foundation and advanced emergency operations center as they roll out the vaccine.

“It’s new, but it felt comfortable, so we were assured we could handle it was just a matter of fine tuning it to sort of the nuance around an unprecedented vaccine,” said Dr. Van Decar.

They have an alert system in place and a list of the top priority frontline workers with high exposure to COVID-19 ready to get vaccinated as soon as the shipment arrives.

“It looks like it will be Thursday or Friday and that’s absolutely fine. We have a complete notification system, an alert system. The difference of a day or two I don’t think makes a difference in the grand scheme of the vaccine and its purpose.”

She says they are confident that this first batch of the Pfizer vaccine will cover all of their top tier staff.

“I would say there is an energy and enthusiasm and esprit de corps around getting this vaccine that is equal to a sense of hope that this could be the beginning of the end of a pandemic that has really been the most challenging year for almost everyone in our nation,” said Dr. Van Decar.

Dr. Van Decar encourages everyone to get the vaccination when it becomes available to the public, saying the healthcare community stands behind the science and safety of this vaccine.