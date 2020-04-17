Tennessee girl finds creative way to raise money for St. Jude

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An eight-year-old girl in Benton County was able to collect an estimated $250 from her community to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while practicing social distancing measures.
Kinsley Stone set up a table in front of her home in Camden, wearing a mask, and spent two days collecting donations for the children’s hospital, her grandmother said.
The family posted to social media, letting people know where Kinsley would be set up, so they could stop by and offer up a donation, all while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
During the two-day fundraiser, Kinsley’s grandmother said the eight-year-old collected $250 to benefit St. Jude.
