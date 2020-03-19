Tennessee food manufacturing companies react to COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Food manufacturing companies in Middle Tennessee are feeling the impact from COVID-19. Some are losing business due to closures, and others are getting bigger orders.

Chairmans Foods LLC told News 2 that they haven’t had any big issues so far. Costco is their biggest customer. Down the line, they foresee issues getting raw materials in quickly. They are still producing five days a week and trying to keep Costco stocked the best they can. Officials said they are not yet delivering more frequently, but they have been asking for more in quantity at last minute.

Butts Foods Inc. said they are seeing more of a need in the community due to COVID-19. They are delivering more and cutting things out. There are some items they do not have. Officials said they have to cut orders to even them out between customers. The company serves Piggly Wiggly, Big Lots and mom & pop stores. They sell products like boneless chicken breasts and tenders.

Other manufacturing companies News 2 spoke with say they are not having any issues. Red Cloud Food Services Inc said that the products they package are not in high demand. They provide things like military meal kits and say there is just a lower demand for those types of items right now.

We also reached out to The Tennessee Bun Company, Sysco Nashville Hunt Brothers Pizza and Purity Dairies LLC. News 2 is still awaiting official comment from those companies.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Davidson 58 Hamilton 3 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Robertson 1 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Williamson 24 Total Cases – as of (3/18/20) 100

Red Cross Blood Donation Sites

Cannon County – Woodbury Community, Lions Club Building, 634 Lehman Street, Woodbury, TN 37190

Hamilton County – American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee, 4115 South Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rutherford County – Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Montgomery County – American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043

Davidson County – Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203