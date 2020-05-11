Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee announces Day of Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee announced that Saturday, May 16 will be the state’s first annual Day of Service.

Now more than ever, it is crucial that we remember to care for and serve one another. Tennessee’s Day of Service is about Tennesseans uplifting each other and entire communities through selfless acts of service. It is my hope that this day will encourage the hearts of those in need across the state. First Lady Maria Lee

Serving one another is core to our state’s character, and in times of trouble, we have seen Tennesseans step up and serve in countless ways. I invite every Tennessean to use the day of service as a chance to find a need, love a neighbor and embrace the Volunteer Spirit. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Ways to get involved in Tennessee’s Day of Service range from COVID-19 relief efforts to disaster relief and virtual volunteer campaigns.

A list of service opportunities is available here.

