Tennessee farmers say fresh strawberries are ready despite COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Farmers across Tennessee say sweet and juicy strawberries are ready for harvest despite COVID-19’s impact on consumers.

According to reports, pick-your-own farms in Tennessee are modifying their operations this season by providing pre-picked fruit and limiting the number of people in the field at a time. Some farms offer online or order-by-phone. There is also the option to for pick up, drive through or delivery options.

“We want to assure our customers that we are abiding by CDC standards to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Jimmy McCulley of Amazin’ Acres of Fun in White County said. “We have hand washing facilities for customers who want to pick their own strawberries. For customers who come inside the market, we have tape on the floor showing 6-foot distancing and have installed plexiglass on the countertop separating the customer from us.”

According to a Hamilton County farmer, the logistics are different, but the strawberries are ready to sell.

“We have planted more acres in strawberries this year to ensure we can provide many more berries than in the past two years,” Smith-Perry Berries partner Will Perry said. “We have researched best practices for farms during these unprecedented times, and we will follow all recommendations. Our produce stand parking lot will be the sales area this year. Customers can stay safely in their cars and we will serve them in a drive-through format.”

If you’d like to pre-pick some of Tennessee’s freshest strawberries, you can contact local growers to find out when their patch is ready to pick and any adjustments to hours and buying options. Based on the weather, the typical strawberry season lasts four to six weeks, so head to a farm now for the freshest, best-tasting strawberries.

To support your local economy and buy fresh strawberries from your local farmer today, you can visit the website.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 21 Bedford 105 Benton 4 Bledsoe 11 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 14 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 9 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 21 Crockett 6 Cumberland 59 Davidson 1,719 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 37 Grundy 26 Hamblen 13 Hamilton 124 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 13 Henderson 5 Henry 9 Hickman 3 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 196 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 90 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 124 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 3 Roane 8 Robertson 117 Rutherford 338 Scott 12 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 29 Shelby 1,873 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 530 Tipton 83 Trousdale 23 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 359 Wilson 187 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 36 Total Cases – as of (4/21/20) 7,394

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 20 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 3 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 39 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 31 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20) 152

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE