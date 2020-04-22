Tennessee farmers say fresh strawberries are ready despite COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Farmers across Tennessee say sweet and juicy strawberries are ready for harvest despite COVID-19’s impact on consumers.
According to reports, pick-your-own farms in Tennessee are modifying their operations this season by providing pre-picked fruit and limiting the number of people in the field at a time. Some farms offer online or order-by-phone. There is also the option to for pick up, drive through or delivery options.
“We want to assure our customers that we are abiding by CDC standards to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Jimmy McCulley of Amazin’ Acres of Fun in White County said. “We have hand washing facilities for customers who want to pick their own strawberries. For customers who come inside the market, we have tape on the floor showing 6-foot distancing and have installed plexiglass on the countertop separating the customer from us.”
According to a Hamilton County farmer, the logistics are different, but the strawberries are ready to sell.
“We have planted more acres in strawberries this year to ensure we can provide many more berries than in the past two years,” Smith-Perry Berries partner Will Perry said. “We have researched best practices for farms during these unprecedented times, and we will follow all recommendations. Our produce stand parking lot will be the sales area this year. Customers can stay safely in their cars and we will serve them in a drive-through format.”
If you’d like to pre-pick some of Tennessee’s freshest strawberries, you can contact local growers to find out when their patch is ready to pick and any adjustments to hours and buying options. Based on the weather, the typical strawberry season lasts four to six weeks, so head to a farm now for the freshest, best-tasting strawberries.
To support your local economy and buy fresh strawberries from your local farmer today, you can visit the website.
