1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Tennessee family in Middle East desperately trying to get back home

Coronavirus

by: Elizabeth Kuebel

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee family currently overseas is desperately trying to come back home to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dominic Wright plays professional basketball in the Middle East. Wright, his wife Angela, and their two young children call Clinton home.

Early Tuesday morning, the Wrights prepared to fly home from Abu Dhabi, but their plan did not work out like they had hoped.

“I think the most frustrating thing was it was a mistake on their end, in their system. We had all of our correct paperwork, there was just something that someone hadn’t entered properly. It took probably five or six hours to be resolved, and by that time, all the flights to the U.S. were already gone,” Angela said.

The family said all the airports in the country are now shut down, so they’re unable to get out.

As a pro basketball player in Abu Dhabi, Dominic and his family needed the all clear before leaving. His season was officially canceled on March 23rd over coronavirus concerns.

“There’s a few reasons that we’re desperate to get home. Number one, we’re not under contract with his team anymore. We have no income coming in from the team, we’re not covered under any medical insurance. Obviously, those are big concerns having two children. And then the other thing is that, when something like this is going on, you want to be in your home country,” Angela said.

Dominic and Angela say they have already contacted the U.S. Embassy. They’re encouraged by the people who are trying to help them reach their ultimate goal of getting home.

“We’re safe, we’re healthy, we’re together as a family. But the most important thing to us is to get back home to our country, to our family,” Dominic said.

The family is now leaning on their faith and hoping their voices are heard.

They say they have made contact with Senator Lamar Alexander and Randy McNally’s camps, but they’re hopeful their message can reach Governor Bill Lee.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount3
Bradley3
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson 188
DeKalb1
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene7
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton15
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston3
Jefferson4
Knox20
Lewis1
Lincoln1
Loudon3
Madison2
Marion1
Maury7
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam9
Roane1
Robertson15
Rutherford19
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby117
Sullivan 2
Sumner36
Tipton6
Washington7
White1
Williamson66
Wilson 10
Residents of other states/countries100
Pending81
Total Casesas of (3/25/20)784

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories