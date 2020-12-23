Tennessee expects to start receiving 90,000 vaccines every week

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Tuesday that soon the state will begin receiving 50,000 Pfizer and 40,000 Moderna vaccines weekly.

“Now that we have a better idea, we are putting our foot on the accelerator,” Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “With 360,000 doses a month, we believe that can be 360,000 individuals.”

There is some clarity needed about whether the government will provide the promised second dosage or if that will come out of that allocated amount. If second doses will need to be split, the state will only be able to provide half of the expected immunities.

Frontline healthcare workers are first in line for protection against the virus, but starting on Monday, long-term care facility patients and staff will be next.

“They’re going to be giving vaccinations Christmas Eve, Christmas Day; they are going to be pushing through the holidays to make sure they can get this out,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said.

Rural communities are especially vulnerable as COVID-19 deferrals are affecting their hospitals significantly. Callis said it’s important that this rapid pace continues throughout the coming weeks to achieve herd immunity.

“We do anticipate that being an incredibly effective tactic in reducing strain on hospitals and mortality because that population is so very vulnerable,” Piercey said.

Piercey said pharmacists will travel to those nursing home facilities to distribute the vaccines. After that, places like Walgreens, Walmart and CVS pharmacies will also begin administering vaccines to the public.

“One of the bottlenecks is trying to have enough staff at local health departments to give out the vaccine, that’s an issue,” Callis said.

But Piercey said the health departments are dedicated to doing whatever they can to protect the populations that need the immunity most.

Piercey mentioned 40,000 more Pfizer vaccines are expected to be delivered on Wednesday, just ahead of the holiday weekend.