Tennessee expands COVID-19 testing hours before and after Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard will extend operating hours at 35 county health departments the Monday before and after Thanksgiving.

Most extended hours will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 23 and 30. The Tennessee National Guard will also provide support to extend testing hours at health departments in Davidson, Hamilton, and Knox Counties.

All 89 rural county health departments will be open Monday, November 23 through Wednesday, November 25 and will be closed Thanksgiving through Saturday, November 28.

People who are tested should receive test results within 72 hours.

For a complete list of testing sites and their hours, click here.