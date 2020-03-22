1  of  31
Closings
Tennessee distillery turns spirits into hand sanitizer, donates to hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Corsair Artisan Distillery officials said they are now going to donate homemade hand sanitizer to hospitals.

Last week, News 2 reported Corsair was turning spirits into sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corsair Distillery said they used byproducts, like ethanol and Gin, to make bulk sanitizer and gave it out to the public for free.

On Saturday, staff posted to their Facebook page saying:

We deeply regret to announce that we cannot continue donating our hand sanitizer directly to individuals and are instead working directly with hospitals who need it most. We have limited supplies and have to prioritize those on the front lines. We have spoken to the leaders of our local and regional hospital systems, and the need for more sanitizer to critical health services is both huge and urgent. We are pushing our production straight to our front line medical community. If they get sick, we’re all in bad shape. Many distilleries we know are retooling to address individual, business, and community need for hand sanitation. Tennessee and the nation will have better access to this critical item soon. We’re pulling together, folks, and we’ll get through this.

Corsair Distillery
