Tennessee Dept. of Health releases list of COVID-19 drive-through testing locations this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has released a list of locations where people can get tested for COVID-19 this weekend.

TDH will offer 16 drive-through locations across the state to make testing available for Tennesseans who are concerned for their health.

On Saturday, May 2, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

On Sunday, May 3, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to come to one of these events to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.

You can also find more information and resources below:

