Tennessee Dept. of Health COVID-19 update delayed due to technical difficulties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 14th has been delayed.
The department usually releases the latest statewide stats every day at 2 PM CST. Just before that time on Tuesday they tweeted the numbers would be delayed due to technical difficulties.
The latest numbers are expected to be released at some point this afternoon. News 2 will share out those numbers as soon as they become available.
Earlier on Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,457 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their latest update.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|23
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|32
|Campbell
|11
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|18
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|4
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|5
|Coffee
|11
|Cumberland
|43
|Davidson
|1,207
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|30
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|36
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|21
|Gibson
|20
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|23
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|109
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|173
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|13
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|16
|Macon
|26
|Madison
|68
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|8
|Montgomery
|102
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|87
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|88
|Rutherford
|250
|Scott
|9
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,331
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|42
|Sumner
|454
|Tipton
|50
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|42
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|318
|Wilson
|143
|Residents of other states/countries
|260
|Pending
|46
|Total Cases – as of (4/13/20)
|5,610
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|16
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|21
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|26
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|4
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)
|109
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: