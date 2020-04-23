Tennessee Dept. of Education making plans for COVID-19 in the fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As for the students not graduating, the Department of Education is already making plans for this coming fall.
Naturally the hope is, schooling can return to normal but districts aren’t taking any chances.
The state education commissioner told WATE 6 On Your Side Monday night they must plan for anything this fall; with COVID-19 being unpredictable, safety must stay a top priority.
“We are planning next year for every possibility should that be social distancing in the classroom, what that might look like and how do we provide more guidance for our educators and principals so everyone is safe.”Dr. Penny Schwinn – TN Dept. of Education
Educators would like to transition back into traditional school habits, but it’s far too soon to make that call.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|22
|Bedford
|117
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|90
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|38
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|26
|Chester
|9
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|13
|Coffee
|23
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|60
|Davidson
|1,872
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|50
|Dyer
|29
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|28
|Gibson
|33
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|37
|Grundy
|26
|Hamblen
|13
|Hamilton
|127
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|14
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|10
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|17
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|199
|Lake
|9
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|35
|Madison
|91
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|24
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|10
|Meigs
|5
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|128
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|10
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|6
|Putnam
|100
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|123
|Rutherford
|345
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|33
|Shelby
|1,924
|Smith
|18
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|550
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|27
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|9
|White
|4
|Williamson
|365
|Wilson
|194
|Residents of other states/countries
|270
|Pending
|60
|Total Cases – as of (4/22/20)
|7,842
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|20
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|4
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|43
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|32
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20)
|166
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
